Iran continues to threaten Israel, Biden returns to Washington

President Joe Biden returned to Washington on Saturday to consult with his national security team about events in the Middle East as tensions in the region elevate even further amid threats from Iran.

Earlier this week Israel's foreign minister made strong statements warning that his country would strike Iran directly if the Islamic Republic attacked its territory.

President Biden was on a weekend trip to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware when he returned to the White House Saturday afternoon.

Israel Katz said in a post on X in both Farsi and Hebrew, "If Iran attacks from its territory, Israel will respond and attack in Iran."

Iran vowed to retaliate after Israel attacked its embassy compound in Damascus, Syria last week.

President Biden told reporters on Friday he expected a possible attack to happen "sooner rather than later."

Tensions have been high in the Middle East since the conflict between Israel and Hamas flared up after the Oct. 7 terror attacks in Israel.

In late January President Biden vowed to respond after three American troops were killed and dozens were injured in a drone strike in Jordan near the Syrian border.

