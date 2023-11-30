Husband, wife vying for same open seat in Michigan House of Representatives

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Pastor Curtiss Ostosh and his wife Suzanne Ostosh have supported each other for years in their volunteer work to support the basic needs of thousands in Warren and the surrounding areas.

The two are behind the pantry and resource center for Harvest Time Christian Fellowship Church on Nine Mile Road near Van Dyke.

"When you see kids go to bed hungry. When you see children show up here saying 'I'm hungry. Can I have some food?' said Suzanne as she teared up over the number of people, including children and senior citizens they help through the church's food pantry.

"They have to make choices," Pastor Ostosh said. "Do I eat or do I buy medicine? Do I eat or pay my rent? Do I eat or pay my utilities?"

When former State Representative Lori Stone of House District 13 left her seat to serve as the new mayor for the City of Warren, the Ostoshes wondered who might take her place in the upcoming special election.

"Neither of us initially thought it should be us," said Curtiss. "And then as the conversation between us developed. It was like one of us should be involved because we can make a difference."

Curtiss is running on the Republican ticket and Suzanne is running on the Democratic ticket, but both are focusing on many of the same issues including food insecurity, affordable housing, and assistance for veterans.

Click on the video to hear from the couple about their passion and decision to run for office.