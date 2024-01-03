Hundreds of migrants bound for New York dropped off in New Jersey

Buses full of migrants are stopping at New Jersey's transit points to avoid New York's efforts to regulate migrant arrivals.

Jersey City's emergency management agency reported that about 10 buses from Texas and one from Louisiana arrived at various transit stations in the state, such as Secaucus, Fanwood, Edison, and Trenton, over the holiday weekend, bringing approximately 397 migrants.

This comes six days after New York City Mayor Eric Adams issued an executive order requiring charter bus companies transporting new migrants into New York City to provide 32 hours' notice before arrival, along with more information about the people they're bringing.

Four of those buses stopped at Secaucus Junction, according to Secaucus Mayor Michael Gonnelli.

In a press release, Gonnelli says that after being dropped off, the migrants then took trains to New York City, creating a “loophole” to Adams' policy.

“It seems quite clear the bus operators are finding a way to thwart the requirements of the executive order by dropping migrants at the train station in Secaucus and having them continue to their final destination,” Gonnelli said. “Perhaps the requirements Mayor Adams put in place are too stringent and are resulting in unexpected consequences, as it seems the bus operators have figured out a loophole in the system in order to ensure the migrants reach their final destination, which is New York City. Based on reports from the State Police, this is now happening at train stations throughout the state.”

Meanwhile, the mayor of Edison threatened to return people arriving in buses to the border.

“I have become aware that Governor Abbott of Texas is once again transporting illegal migrants to cities all across the U.S. I want to be very clear: If any bus, train or plane of illegal migrants come to Edison, I have instructed our law enforcement and emergency management departments to charter a bus to transport the illegal migrants right back to the southern Texas/Mexican border,” said Mayor Sam Joshi. “Over the years I have expressed my disagreement with the concept of 'sanctuary' cities and states and I won't allow Edison to be subjected to its consequences. Our border policies need to be strengthened to stop illegal migrants from entering our country. Edison is a municipality with a significant immigrant population and I will continue to support only legal immigration.”

Last week, Adams said that New York City had welcomed over 14,700 migrants in the past month, including a record-breaking night during which 14 chartered buses arrived from Texas.

Meanwhile, Gov. Greg Abbott highlighted on Friday that Texas has "bused" over 33,600 migrants to New York City since August 2022, and about 59,000 more to other cities such as Los Angeles, Chicago, Denver, Philadelphia and D.C.

SEE MORE: Busloads of migrants arrive in Denver, sources say

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com