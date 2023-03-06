If you own an Instant Pot, you already know what a godsend it can be, transforming a slew of ingredients into a delectable meal in a matter of mere minutes. With an Instant Pot, you can slow cook, sauté, pressure cook and make rice all in one spot, leaving you with only one item to clean rather than several. (Because after dinner, no one feels like cleaning a million pots.)

The best multi-cooker makes rice, steams vegetables and pressure-cooks meat in a fraction of the time it would take through traditional cooking methods while combining all the succulent flavors together.

While even the best multi-cookers need to be cleaned after each use, the device could still use a regular deep cleaning to remove excess food residue. Luckily, there’s an extra-easy way to do this in under 3 minutes (thank you, TikTok’s @instantpotofficial) utilizing ingredients you probably already have in your kitchen.

Using only white vinegar, water and lemon, you can make your Instant Pot nearly brand new again without having to use any elbow grease. If you don’t have white vinegar on hand, you can substitute it with apple cider vinegar.

Show your Instant Pot some love by giving it a deep clean! Here is a great all-natural way to clean your Instant Pot and remove odors from the Sealing Ring.

Here’s How To Deep Clean Your Instant Pot

Add 1 cup of white vinegar, 1 cup of water and 1 lemon (cut into slices) into the pot. Use the steam function on low pressure for 3 minutes. Then utilize the quick-release function and pour out the cleaning solution and rinse the bowl with water.

Next, unplug the device. Wipe down the outside and use either a special wire brush or a utensil covered with a paper towel to de-gunk the outer rim. Warm water and a few drops of soap should be all you need to remove caked-on food particles in this spot. Be careful not to get any water splashes inside the Instant Pot that could damage the heating element. You do not need to rinse the base. Wipe everything off with a warm, damp cloth and then a dry cloth to complete the task.

It’s satisfying to bring your Instant Pot back to good-as-new condition again. The best multi-cooker will allow you to prep meals quickly and easily without cluttering up your countertop. If you are tight on space, this all-in-one machine can boil, bake and brown food in no time. It can even whip up a batch of hard-boiled eggs.

Don’t let a sparkling fresh Instant Pot keep you from using it again. For best results, this method is recommended for every eight to 10 uses. That way you can ensure you’re working with a clean machine that can do a bang-up job each and every time. If you need a little extra inspiration, try making this Keto Peanut Butter Cheesecake or one of these delicious recipes.

