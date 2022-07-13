How to get free fries for National French Fry Day

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Calling all French fry fans! Wednesday, July 13, is National French Fry Day, and multiple restaurants are celebrating by handing out free fries.

First up, you can score a free large order of fries at McDonald’s on July 13 — no purchase necessary. The free fries are available only via the McDonald’s app and you must be a member of the McDonald’s loyalty program to get the deal. Simply go to the “Rewards & Deals” section of the app and then to “My Rewards” to see the offer. You also get a free 10-piece Chicken McNuggets when you download and join, so you could get a free meal today!

You can also get free fries at Wendy’s, which is actually offering free fries all week — with certain caveats.

On Wednesday, you can celebrate National French Fry Day with a free any size fry with any mobile order purchase. Thursday offers something a bit different; get a free small order of Breakfast Seasoned Potatoes with any mobile order purchase. Finally, on Friday, July 15, you can get a free medium fry with any size fry mobile order purchase.

If you haven’t had Wendy’s in a while, you’ll notice that they’ve changed their fry recipe. Their new Hot & Crispy Fries have a thick side and a thin side — one for heat retention and one for crispiness. Wendy’s says they hold up to dipping in sauce or even a Frosty.

Burger King is already giving out free fries every week of the year for Royal Perks Members, but they will also be giving away free Chicken Fries on July 13 if you order through their mobile app and buy at least $3 worth of food.

The chicken fries are shaped like French fries, but are made with white meat chicken, then coated in herbs and spices and a crispy breading.

Looking for free food beyond National French Fry Day? McDonald’s is offering freebies all month through Camp McDonald’s. The deals vary depending on the day and include everything from iced coffee, free McFlurries and even free Happy Meals. Click the Camp McDonald’s link at top of the app’s home page to find out the weekly lineup and to get the daily offer.

Will you be celebrating National French Fry Day by getting some free fries?

