How early is too early for Halloween decorations?

Posted at 10:05 AM, Jul 11, 2024

TROY (WXYZ) — Now that Forth of July is over, I’ve been going around metro Detroit and it is certainly a code orange. But is it too early, too late, just the right time? We went to community members to find out.

It may be early July, but some stores are already giving "code orange alert."

There are some people like Emily Abraham who say this could not have come any sooner.

"Got a little Halloween rug, bat-shaped, a little coffee vase," Abraham said. "It does go pretty quickly last year I missed out on a couple things so I’m trying to complete my collection."

"I was up here a couple of days ago and saw all the Halloween stuff and I came back to get all the things that I saw that I wanted," said Adam Bouchard. "Got the little bone things, got a candle holder, got some of these for my skull plates that I already have at home."

"I think it's perfect because then I can map out what I want when the time comes," said Paula Mateus. "There was cute little pillows and blankets there."

For these spooky lovers, three months or 16 weeks is not too early. But there are plenty of others saying 'Boo!'

“I don’t really like looking at it," said Becky Oles "It makes me sad because I’m haven’t finished enjoying summer despite the rain."

"Uh, I don't like it," said Julia Carey. "You gotta enjoy the summer while it is right now."

"It's October, we are in July," said Alex.

"Little bit too early yeah, a little bit too early," said Penny Charzan. "At least get the kids back into school, slow everything down.

"I'm a high school teacher, so I really like to savor and enjoy my summer, so for me it's a little bit too early."

They plan to wait until Fall hits for anything creepy or pumpkin-spice related.

"I like shopping Halloween in September like late September," said a woman who gave us her name. "Probably at least not until August, probably middle of October.

