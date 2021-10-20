Young entrepreneurs bring custom coffee to Grand Valley State University

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Two college students kept coming across a big problem during their morning routine. The young women were driving 20 minutes off Grand Valley State University's campus for coffee. So, they took matters into their own hands. A dream, a bank account, and a few good lattes later, the young women are first time business owners.

Hannah Kos and Kendall Gardner are best friends. Most of their heart to hearts are shared over coffee. At 21 years old, Hannah and Kendall decided to go into business together, it was only fitting the women created "Golden Grounds Coffee Company."

"We really worked hard to find the best flavor. We met with where we source our beans from and custom made our blend, so it's specific to our company Golden Grounds," said Kendall Gardner, co-owner of Golden Grounds.

Running the shop while being full time students is the biggest challenge the friends have taken on. Their shop breathes new life into a once empty field. "How are we going to make this work with the county? How are we going to be able to move this around but also have a kitchen? We had to rezone all of the land we were on," said Hannah Kos, co-owner of Golden Grounds.

Drinks and treats are served from the coffee cart that sits inside the very cozy interior. "The moment we saw the floors, the color of the floors, we were both really excited about the color we chose, they're pink. So, like walking in the first time and seeing it all work together and look well was exciting for me like, wow, this is going to work," said Kos.

The cart is ready to travel across campus and beyond. And soon, the field behind the shop will adapt for winter with heated greenhouse seating.

"The greenhouse will sit on top of those and then they'll be heated they'll have little lights in them, we'll have couches, or table or cozy little study areas, all of them will be a little bit different," said Kos.

The goal was always to serve good lattes, Hannah explains her best drink, "Regular caramel latte with caramel drizzle on top of the ice." And Kendall says hers is currently season inspired, "right now, mine is a chumpkin, so it's a chai pumpkin latte, but I think that will definitely change with the season."

But the best part of the women is to watch as Golden Grounds becomes more than just a cup of joe.

"I have like my Tuesday and Thursday people, and my Friday afternoon people. It's fun," Kos continued, "The coolest part is like the people behind us. Talking to them and hearing their stories and knowing you know maybe they're having a stressful day but there's a close cup of coffee they can have that's not a factory-made cup of coffee. But made by another student."

Golden Grounds employs 6 other GVSU students. It's open 8 to 4. Soon, the shop hopes to add smoothies, matcha, cold foam and Frappuccinos to the menu.

