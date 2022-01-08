Winter Weather Advisory tonight to early Sunday morning

GRAND RAPIDS — West Michigan will have a calm and cold start to our Saturday with most of our sunshine in the first half of the day until more cloud cover builds in and we work toward our wintry mix chances. Temperatures will "warm" to more seasonal levels pushing to the upper 20s and lower 30s.

A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect for almost all of West Michigan at 6 p.m. until 4 o'clock Sunday morning plus Berrien, Cass, St. Joseph and Branch counties from 4 p.m. until 1 o'clock Sunday morning. We expect the chance of wintry mix and freezing rain during this time frame. Temperatures are also set to peak in the overnight / early morning hours of Sunday which is why our temperatures remain very similar during this time frame.

Here is a look forward as that wintry mix and freezing rain is due to arrive anytime around and after 6 o'clock. Any of the pink coloring you see is representing wintry mix and possible freezing rain. This will be around in more of a scattered fashion as this system pushing through our region.

This event will have minor accumulation with freezing rain being the biggest concern. Even a small amount of ice can cause hazardous conditions out on the roads. Be alert and cautious this evening and overnight with any ice accumulation or wintry mix.

Sunday arctic air comes rushing back into West Michigan quickly dropping temperatures from the 30s to the 20s and teens. We will keep a mix of cloud cover for much of Sunday before lake effect snow starts up again and continues into Monday and Tuesday. Bundle up and drive safe!