West Michigan teen golfer competes in national championship

GRAND RAPIDS — Young golfers from all across the country are coming together this week to compete in a qualifying match for a spot in the PGA tour championship tournament at Pebble Beach in California this fall. One West Michigan teen golfer is there and ready to compete.

Angelo Luciani is 16 years old from East Grand Rapids High School and competing in the First Tee national championship at The University of Notre Dame’s Warren golf course. This First Tee 54 hole event brings together teen golfers from around the country. Angelo is representing Michigan against 23 other elite teen boy golfers. Angelo started golfing with First Tee when he was 5 years old and now is West Michigan’s elite teen golfer. He says hes ready for the tournament and will focus on his own game from teeing off on hole 1 to putting to finish on 18.

"Yeah, I feel like the season has been it's been a lot of learning opportunities. I feel like I've found some flaws in the game found some good parts of my game. I feel like I know where I'm at and I feel like I can just transfer that this week. Got no problem at it. I've always liked to go into tournaments confident even when I'm not hitting the ball. Great, but I got a lot of people supporting me so excited," Angelo Luciani, 16-year-old East Grand Rapids High School golfer.

Practice rounds kick off this morning with competition wrapping up on Friday. The winners of each girls and boys division earns a spot into The Pure Insurance Championship Impacting First Tee at Pebble Beach golf links in September.