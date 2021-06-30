Water levels expected to crest today along the Grand River

GRAND RAPIDS — Heavy rainfall this past weekend led to flooding across West Michigan including the Grand River. The higher water levels for the Grand River are expected to crest today at its highest point just a little over 14 feet. This water level in downtown Grand Rapids is still 4 feet below flood stage at this bend in the Grand River. When the heavy rainfall started last Friday the Grand River had a water flow of 2 to 3 thousand cubic square feet per second and now today the water flow is 15 to 16 thousand cubic square feet per second making it a 700 percent increase.

The Grand River at Comstock Park is currently in a flood warning until Friday evening as it is cresting a little above 12 feet with the flood stage at that point of the Grand River being 12 feet. Water takes time to make it to our rivers and also takes time to leave allowing the water levels to fall. Throughout the weekend Grand River water levels will continue to come down, in the meantime please stay out of flood waters as it is not safe to explore.