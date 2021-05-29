Warmer holiday weekend with plenty of sunshine

GRAND RAPIDS — West Michigan woke up to a chilly start this Saturday morning with even a Frost Advisory for some of our northern communities. The sunshine will help us warm up quickly to at least be warmer than yesterday despite afternoon highs still being below average. High pressure continue to bring in dry air helping the area to hold onto Sunday through the weekend only adding a bit of cloud cover for Monday on Memorial Day. Temperatures slowly warm each day eventually pushing back to where we should be for this time of year in the lower 70s.

We have to remember what the holiday is truly about to thank those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country, but if you are heading out to the lake shore Sunday and Monday look to be the best days. A moderate beach hazard risk is in place today as waves can build to 2-4 feet. Once the winds relax and change directions so will the waves. Stay safe out on the water!

Tonight we will be mostly clear once again with temperatures dropping back into the upper 30s. Patchy frost will be possible as the National Weather Service may issue another Frost Advisory. Take precautions to protect any flowers, plants and vegetation you have outside.

Temperatures next week will stay in the 70s getting us back to average for where we should be for this time of year even pushing temperatures above average. Rain holds off until mid to late week, I think arriving late Wednesday through Friday with Thursday being the best chance for rainfall.