Watch
HomepageHomepage Showcase

Actions

Vaccinated singles seeing benefits on dating apps

items.[0].videoTitle
Vaccinated singles on dating apps
Posted at 7:40 AM, Apr 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-13 07:40:18-04

GRAND RAPIDS —The COVID vaccine might not just protect you from the pandemic, but also could be getting you more likes and matches on online dating apps. We spoke to a dating coach and matchmaker who says people who list their vaccination status on their dating profiles are getting more likes and engagement.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time