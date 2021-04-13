Vaccinated singles seeing benefits on dating apps

GRAND RAPIDS —The COVID vaccine might not just protect you from the pandemic, but also could be getting you more likes and matches on online dating apps. We spoke to a dating coach and matchmaker who says people who list their vaccination status on their dating profiles are getting more likes and engagement.
