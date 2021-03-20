Unseasonably warm temperatures with plenty of sunshine

GRAND RAPIDS — Happy first official day of Spring! We had a chilly start to the day, but we will warm up quickly with plenty of sunshine and light winds expected all day with high pressure close by the entire weekend.

Spring officially start at 5:37 a.m. today and kicks off another season in West Michigan. We talk about the vernal equinox this time of year when referring to the start of spring and when we should have 12 hours of daylight and 12 hours of darkness. Today we actually have 12 hours and almost 10 minutes of daylight. The actual equinox with half daylight and half darkness happening this past Wednesday on St. Patrick's day. Seeing about 12 hours of daylight doesn't happening directly on the start of spring in most part to due with our latitude. Right now each day we are gaining 2:56 minutes of daylight every day. Happy Spring!

We will have a Spring forecast for the rest of the week as we stay dry through Monday. The second half of Tuesday we expect rain chances to arrive and stay with us through mid-week. The system bringing in that rain will be brought in with cooler air. Enjoy!