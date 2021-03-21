Unseasonably warm temperatures continue with light rain on the way

GRAND RAPIDS — We started off Sunday morning with temperatures in the 20s and 30s and clear skies leading to another day with plenty of sunshine. We will have a noticeable breeze with south winds that can gust upwards of 20 mph. Afternoon high temperatures will push into the lower 60s!

We will continue to stay dry and breezy the next few days slowly adding in more and more cloud cover leading to our next rain chance late onn Tuesday. DUring this dry time the NWS as a fire concern with elevated fire danger.

Rain is set to arrive late on Tuesday. We will see increasing chances for the rains arrival as the evening goes on heading it the overnight. Overall we will see lighter rain and this will be the first of 2 chances of rainfall this week. Tuesday evening into Wednesday we should see about a quarter to a half an inch of rainfall.

Cooler temperatures arrive at the end of the week with another chance of rainfall Thursday into Friday.