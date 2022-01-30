Watch
Two hurt in Allegan Co crash; deputies urge seatbelt use

Fox 17 Archives
Allegan County Sheriff Cruiser
Posted at 6:54 AM, Jan 30, 2022
TROWBRIDGE TWP., Mich. — Two people are recovering from their injuries after a crash in Allegan County.

It happened around 5:38 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of M-40 and 102nd Ave. south of the city of Allegan.

Deputies say the driver of a pickup was headed west on 102nd Ave. when he failed to yield at M-40 and collided with a northbound SUV.

The two people in the SUV are from the Steamwood, IL area.

Deputies say the passenger in the SUV had serious injuries and was not wearing a seatbelt which contributed to the injuries. The SUV driver had minor injuries. Both went to the hospital.

The pickup driver, a man from Watervliet, refused treatment.

The Sheriff’s Office continues to urge people to buckle up.

