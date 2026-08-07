Three missing tubers found alive

Michigan State Police confirmed two women and a boy who went missing while tubing on the Muskegon River were found alive Friday.

Jazmin Houck, Sarah Vida and 9-year-old Kayden Kovalcik were all found safe.

The three were last seen Tuesday after family discovered one of the women's cars parked at the Maple Island Boat Launch.

Their discovery came after crews found new clues Thursday, including inflatable tubes believed to belong to the group and footprints near the search area.

FOX 17 has crews at the scene working to learn more details. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

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