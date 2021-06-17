GRAND RAPIDS — The Meijer LPGA Classic golf tournament is back at Blyfield Country Club all weekend long. Watch some of the top players compete to win it all throughout the next four days. The community can give back supporting the Simply Give program which helps support local food banks. No grand tasting tent this year, but still plenty of local flavors mixed in within the expanded concession areas. For more ticket details log on to their website.
Posted at 9:34 AM, Jun 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-17 09:34:10-04
