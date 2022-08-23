The 2022 Ferris State football team is eager to make a name for itself

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Defending national champion Ferris State begins the 2022 season as the top ranked team in the nation.

The Bulldogs bring back a good amount talent from last season, but are not worried about last season. Ferris is focused on what is in front of them.

"We try to leave the past in the past and move on and get better," Bulldogs junior quarterback Mylik Mitchell said. "Who we feel like we were last year, we feel like we're better than that now. So we're just trying to bring this to the forefront and let people know that we mean business, and it's not the same thing they saw last year. It's always going to be something new with us."

Ferris State must replace standout quarterback Jared Bernhardt, who is with the Atlanta Falcons.

Mitchell might be the favorite, he threw for 1321 yards and 12 touchdowns last season.

"Everyone always thinks 'oh Ferris doesn't run the ball,' but going into the semifinal game, we had more pass yardage than rush yardage. In the semi final game we didn't throw much, and same thing in the national championship game. We didn't throw it much, but we do what we need to do to try to succeed. All of our guys are multidimensional type guys. We try to build our system with that in mind, but we will play to the strengths of our players for sure," said Annese.

