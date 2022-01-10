Watch
HomepageHomepage Showcase

Actions

Tax filing season begins January 24

items.[0].image.alt
J. David Ake/AP
FILE - This April 13, 2014, file photo shows the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) headquarters building in Washington. 2019 was another tough year for the IRS, according to a new federal report. Burdened with years of budget cuts and a recent increase in workload to implement a new tax law, the IRS struggled to deliver on its mission in the past fiscal year. The annual report from the Office of Taxpayer Advocate found that in the 2019 fiscal year, among other problems, the agency failed to collect billions in unpaid taxes. (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File)
Taxes IRS AP
Posted at 1:14 PM, Jan 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-10 13:25:21-05

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will begin accepting and processing 2021 tax year returns on Monday, January 24, 2022. Eligible taxpayers may claim the remainder of their Child Tax Credit and remaining stimulus funds when filing their 2021 returns.

The January 24 start date for individual tax return filers will allow the IRS time over the course of the coming weeks to do additional programming and testing that is critical to ensure that IRS systems will run smoothly this filing season.

The IRS anticipates that most taxpayers will receive their refund within 21 days of when they file electronically, barring any issues with processing their tax return. The IRS urges electronic filing to avoid delays in processing and to utilize information letters [lnks.gd] provided by the agency when filing their returns to avoid errors that can lead to delays.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time