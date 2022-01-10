Tax filing season begins January 24

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will begin accepting and processing 2021 tax year returns on Monday, January 24, 2022. Eligible taxpayers may claim the remainder of their Child Tax Credit and remaining stimulus funds when filing their 2021 returns.

The January 24 start date for individual tax return filers will allow the IRS time over the course of the coming weeks to do additional programming and testing that is critical to ensure that IRS systems will run smoothly this filing season.

The IRS anticipates that most taxpayers will receive their refund within 21 days of when they file electronically, barring any issues with processing their tax return. The IRS urges electronic filing to avoid delays in processing and to utilize information letters [lnks.gd] provided by the agency when filing their returns to avoid errors that can lead to delays.