Sunshine, rain, snow and wind expected for this weekend

Saturday Morning Forecast 12.4.21
Posted at 7:58 AM, Dec 04, 2021
GRAND RAPIDS — We kick off our Saturday with plenty of sunshine across West Michigan with breezy winds. Temperatures will push towards the 40 degree mark but feel a good 10 degrees colder once you factor in our winds. Get outside to enjoy the sunshine, but bundle up!

Sunday our next system will push in bringing rain, wintry mix and snow along with breezy winds continuing. Rain will be mostly south of I-96 while we will find any wintry mix or freezing rain around I-96 and snow expected more north of I-96. Any freezing rain and wintry mix can llead to icy dangerous conditionns on the road. Drive safe if you are out and about.

After a quick break in activity with dry conditions late Sunday evening we will have colder air wrap around this system and push into West Michigan leading to lake effect snow showers on Monday. These snow showers will continue to push inland through the afternoon leading to a possible 1 to 3 inches of snowfall.

Breezy winds will stay with us has we approach Monday making our temperatures to continue to feel colder. Monday afternoon can at times feel like our temperatures are in the teens in areas across West Michigan.

We will continue to have snow chances again late Tuesday into Wednesday with rain and snow chances once again on Thursday. Check back for forecast updates throughout the week.

