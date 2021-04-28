STEM programs helping students succeed at GRPS

GRAND RAPIDS — When you hear the word greenhouse you think of plants, but one local teacher took the meaning of a greenhouse to a whole new level.

Plant the seed… Nuture the curiosity... See children flourish. That’s one of the many saying the STEM Greenhouse programs at GRPS have been based upon since 2014. Dr. Keli Christopher is helping students grow to realize their potential and be set up for success one math and science problem at a time.

The STEM Greenhouse programs run at Dickinson Elementary and Martin Luther King Jr. Academy plus summer programs which are also offered to non-GRPS students. For more information of if you would like to support these programs log on to their website at stemgreenhouse.org.

