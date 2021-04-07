Spring Break volunteer opportunity at Urban Roots

GRAND RAPIDS — Urban Roots is a community urban farm on the southeast side of Grand Rapids.

It’s a place where volunteers and neighbors can come to get their hands dirty and learn about fresh produce and composting.

The whole family can get involved Wednesday, April 7, during their family volunteer opportunity from noon to 3 where all ages will get a task to help prep the farm for the growing season.

Urban Roots says you don’t need a big space to create your own farm with fresh produce at home!

Urban roots has workshops throughout the entire year so you can learn all about urban farming.

Head over to their website urbanrootsgr.org for a list of all the programs plus details on their large plant sale coming up in May.

