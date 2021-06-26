Watch
HomepageHomepage Showcase

Actions

Severe storm potential this late afternoon and evening

Heavy downpours and strong winds possible
items.[0].videoTitle
Saturday Morning Forecast - June 26th, 2021
Severe Today.png
Posted at 7:03 AM, Jun 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-26 07:08:38-04

GRAND RAPIDS — Waves of showers and storms are in the forecast for your Saturday. Confidence continues to rise over the threat for severe weather this late afternoon and evening. West Michigan now falls under a slight risk for severe weather. The main threats include strong winds, heavy downpours, and small hail. Isolated tornadoes are possible.

Severe Today.png

Models are indicating the greatest threat to be in the time frame of 2 p.m. until 10 p.m. tonight. Believe it or not, the more sunshine and heat that builds in today could lead to stronger storms this evening. The heat from the sunshine can lead to greater instability, which could develop severe storms. Today is a "weather aware" day. Please have several ways of receiving severe weather alerts.

Severe Thunder 6-26.png

With the amount of rainfall that West Michigan has received within the last 48 hours, our ground is extremely saturated. The saturation somewhat softens the ground, which could lead to downed trees and downed limbs as gusty winds develop.

The severe weather risk continues into tomorrow, but it is a much lower threat. West Michigan falls under a marginal risk for severe weather on Sunday.

Severe Tomorrow 6-26.png

Showers and storms remain in the forecast every single day during this extended forecast.

WXMI_7day.jpeg

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time