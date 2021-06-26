Severe storm potential this late afternoon and evening

GRAND RAPIDS — Waves of showers and storms are in the forecast for your Saturday. Confidence continues to rise over the threat for severe weather this late afternoon and evening. West Michigan now falls under a slight risk for severe weather. The main threats include strong winds, heavy downpours, and small hail. Isolated tornadoes are possible.

Models are indicating the greatest threat to be in the time frame of 2 p.m. until 10 p.m. tonight. Believe it or not, the more sunshine and heat that builds in today could lead to stronger storms this evening. The heat from the sunshine can lead to greater instability, which could develop severe storms. Today is a "weather aware" day. Please have several ways of receiving severe weather alerts.

With the amount of rainfall that West Michigan has received within the last 48 hours, our ground is extremely saturated. The saturation somewhat softens the ground, which could lead to downed trees and downed limbs as gusty winds develop.

The severe weather risk continues into tomorrow, but it is a much lower threat. West Michigan falls under a marginal risk for severe weather on Sunday.

Showers and storms remain in the forecast every single day during this extended forecast.