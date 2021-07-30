Rise Bakery goes green composting with My Green Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS — Reduce, Reuse, Recycle. It’s the phrase we hear all the time to promote a better sustainable world. Rise Authentic Baking Company on the west side composts almost everything from coffee grinds and food waste to all their compost grade paper products. My Green Michigan helps as they pick up all their compost just like a weekly trash service and whisks it away to a large compost facility where everything breaks down turning into soil. This full circle cycle of returning food waste to the earth where it started is whats so important to both these green minded companies.