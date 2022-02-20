Rain and freezing rain coming up this week

GRAND RAPIDS — West Michigan will have plenty of sunshine today with warmer temperatures in the 40s and gusty winds. Temperatures will feel about 10 degrees colder all day due to those breezy winds.

A Wind Advisory is in place for almost everyone across West Michigan through 6 o'clock this evening. Wind gusts can work upwards to 45 mph. An isolated power outage can't be ruled out.

Monday will start off dry before our next system brings in rain and freezing rain / wintry mix starting Monday evening and continues overnight into and throughout Tuesday. Currently areas around and north of I-96 look to get the wintry mix and freezing rain while areas around and south of I-96 are expected to get plain rain. We expect to see about a half an inch to an inch of rain with a tenth to a quarter inch of possible ice accumulations. Stay with us for any updates as any ice can make travel out on the roads very difficult. We are expected dry out by Tuesday evening.

Colder air works in behind this system giving West Michigan the 20s for the rest of the week. Our next best snow chance will be Thursday evening into Friday with some light snow passing through.