Power outages reported in West Michigan

Power outages are being reported across West Michigan early this morning, especially in the Allegan and Kalamazoo area.
Allegan County Central Dispatch said it's a major problem on the east side of their county, especially in the Otsego area.
In Kalamazoo, trees and power lines are reportedly down in the 400 block of N Riverview. Officials are saying to avoid that area . There are also outages in the Parchment and Cooper township areas.
A thunderstorm warning for that area as been allowed to expire , but more showers are likely Thursday morning.
