Potential power outages as storms roll through West Michigan
Posted at 6:30 AM, Jun 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-18 06:38:12-04
WEST MICHIGAN — Heavy rain and lightening is moving through West Michigan and it could mean the potential for power outages as you kick off your Friday.
