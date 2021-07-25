Plenty of sunshine and heat to end the weekend and start the work week

GRAND RAPIDS — A beautiful and hot Sunday ahead for West Michigan with a bit of humidity. Expect temperatures to push towards 90 degrees with lighter winds mostly out of the west. Lake Michigan will have calmer waves today as well allowing for a great place to cool off!

fox 17

Monday we will copy and paste the forecast having another hot, humid and sunny day. Tuesday is our next chance for rainfall. Showers and possible storms look to stay mostly in the afternoon and evening timing and mainly along and north of I-96. Shower and storm chances will stay in our forecast through midweek with Thursday being the best chance to see showers and storms.

fox 17

After shower and storm chances midweek West Michigan will dry out and cool off. Expect temperatures around average in the lower 80s by the end of the week and heading into next weekend. Check back by midweek for forecast updates on the showers and storms.