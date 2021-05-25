Partial lunar eclipse happening early Wednesday morning

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Early bird gets the worm, right? Wednesday early birds get a partial lunar eclipse! Michiganders have a chance to see a partial lunar eclipse around 5:45 Wednesday morning until about 6:15. This happens when the moon travels through the shadow cast by the earth into space. A lunar eclipse can be relatively rare happening about once or twice a year as we are lucky enough to have two this year with the next showing up in November.

The Adler Planetarium in Chicago says these are all weather dependent on cloud cover and storms if we can see the eclipse but you need to look in the right spot.

Outside of this week’s partial lunar eclipse we have a partial solar eclipse coming up on June 10 and this summer we will be able to see Jupiter and Saturn in the early evening sky. The Adler Planetarium in Chicago has a special YouTube episode airing tonight at 8 p.m. answering all your questions and more about the partial lunar eclipse. To learn more and follow along with everything in the night sky, log on to adlerplanetarium.org.