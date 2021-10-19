One person in critical condition, 2 horses dead after hit and run crash in Branch Co.

BRANCH COUNTY, Mich. — Police say they are searching for a hit and run driver after two horses were killed and one person was left in critical condition Monday evening.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. along N. Briggs Road in Quincy Township.

According to Michigan State Police, a vehicle traveling north was passing two pedestrians with horses while a vehicle heading south crossed over the center line, struck the north bound vehicle and both horses.

Police say the driver was not found and they believe speed and alcohol may have been factors in the crash.

If you have any information you're asked to call Michigan State Police.

