November Weather kid of the month: Egg Drop Challenge

GRAND RAPIDS — An egg drop challenge is a bit of a daring science trick that we will see if we can complete! Today’s experiment will teach us about inertia. Let’s get started and figure how we can successfully complete this egg drop challenge - here’s what you need….



1 glass cup

Water

Sturdy paper plate

Toilet paper roll

1 raw egg

Step 1 – fill the cup ¾ pf the way full with water

Step 2 – place the paper plate centered over the cup

Step 3 – place the toilet paper roll on its end on the paper plate center over the cup

Step 4 – place the egg horizontally on the tube

Step 5 – when ready hit the paper plate strong enough to send it flying but not so strong that you knock over the cup of water…..watch what happens!

The egg drop challenge! Hopefully you successfully completed the challenge at home! Here’s whats happening with the science making this all possible. Its all about inertia…. Inertia tells us how much energy an object needs to move it or stop it from moving. The paper plate and toilet paper roll in this challenge are low mass or lightweight so that gives them a low inertia and will easily move out of the way. The egg however has more mass or is heavier giving it higher inertia and will not easily move. These differences in inertia allows the egg to be left in place above the cup and have gravity take over and drop right into the water!