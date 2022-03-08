Newaygo County Student Symposium bettering students

GRANT —The last few years have been a lot on our students from Covid to school safety concerns and recently several West Michigan school districts came together to be proactive and take care of their students. Grant Public School district held the Newaygo County Student Symposium teaching their students how to become better leaders while supporting each other.
