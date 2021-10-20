New Social District starts in Grand Haven this Friday

GRAND HAVEN — Several social districts have popped up across West Michigan recently and Grand Haven is the next town to join the the new turned. The social districts give areas where people are able to walk around with alcoholic beverages, as long as they're following certain rules. Grand Haven's Social District is six blocks starting on Washington Avenue continuing to Harbor Drive and Third Street. It also goes down side streets of First and Second Streets.

Hours for the social district run daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. While you're inside the district, you can enjoy an alcoholic beverage from any of the approved vendors. You just have to be using an authorized cup with the business logo or name, and the Grand Haven Main Street Social District logo. You also must be on the sidewalk.

Some of the already approved vendors include Odd Side Ales, Grand Armory Brewing, 12 Corners Vineyards tasting room, and Kirby House. More businesses are expected to be approved by the state soon.