New social district kicking off in Ada Village

ADA — Social districts became popular in downtown areas throughout the pandemic and now there’s another town to add to the list. Ada Village kicks off their new social district tonight!

Every Wednesday from 4 to 9:30 p.m. until August 31st you can enjoy an adult beverage while walking around downtown Ada. All you have to do is head to one of the 7 participating restaurants and order your favorite cocktail to then enjoy within the social district commons area.

For more details on Ada Village’s new social district log on to the Ada Business Association Facebook page here.