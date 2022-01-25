New ski patrol pup at Cannonsburg Ski Area

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Cannonsburg continues to be a staple ski area in Kent County for parents and kids alike enjoying time on the slopes. Recently they added a new member to their Ski Patrol team! Please meet Lola, she's a two-year-old vizsla dog full of energy ready to help the Cannonsburg ski patrol team any way she can through all the snow and cold every winter offers.

Lola doesn’t mind the cold one bit with her heavy winter coat and boots on ready to tackle the workday! Lola’s dad, Matt Chapman is Cannonsburg’s Ski Patrol Director and says everyone on the slopes instantly fell in love with her.

"She was a huge hit right away Cannonsburg a post on social media about her and she's got her own Instagram page and overnight she had like 100 followers", said Matt Chapman, Cannonsburg Ski Patrol Director.

Lola’s job is promoting ski and ride safety helping her Ski Patrol team break the ice with anyone enjoying the day on the slopes or tubing hill.

Chapman says, "Her number one job is really just to make people smile. The kids love seeing or the employees love to see her but what she does for us is she really makes it so it's easier for the patrols to approach the kids in the skiers and riders out here at Cannonsburg."

Danielle Musto the Cannonsburg Marketing Director said, "having Lola become a part of Ski Patrol involved a lot of training with ski patrol, and on our end, we just get the fun aspect. All of our employees love Lola, we all want to secretly kidnap her, but watching her interact with customers is so much fun!"

You’ll find Lola hanging out at the bottom of the hill passing out stickers, going for a ride on the chair lift and then racing back down the slopes! When Lola isn't busy greeting all her friends you can find her in the Ski Patrol building continuing to work providing comfort to anyone who is hurt.

"She'll come up and she'll snuggle on them and lean on them and just kind of take the attention off of that injury so that people feel a little bit more comfortable about what's going on," said Chapman.

You can catch Lola out at Cannonsburg every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday plus she makes guest appearances every now and again. You can even follow her on Instagram at Lola_dogola!