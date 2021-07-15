Motorcyclist crashes in Cass County on Wednesday

MASON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person has been hospitalized following a crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle, and officials say that alcohol may have been a factor on Wednesday afternoon in Cass County.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of US-12 and Tharp Lake Road in Mason Township.

We are told a 72-year-old man was riding his motorcycle north when he failed to stop at a stop sign.

Another driver ended up hitting the rear tire sending the bike off the road.

The driver of the bike was taken to the hospital for treatment.

He was not wearing a helmet.