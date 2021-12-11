More 35,000 customers in West Michigan waking up without power

GRAND RAPIDS — High winds swept through West Michigan early Saturday morning leaving over 35,000 Consumers Energy customers and counting without power. Fox 17 meteorologist say high winds are expected through the entire day with possible wind gusts upwards of 60 mph or higher. Make sure all your devices are charged.

According to Consumers Energy, crews expect to have power restored in these areas by the end of the day Saturday. A current outage map can be found here on Consumer's Energy's website. Stay with FOX 17 News for updates.