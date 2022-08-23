Michigan State still focused on fall camp ahead of first game

Michigan State focused on fall camp ahead of opener

The Michigan State football team is scheduled to open the season next Friday at home against Western Michigan, but the Spartans are not focused on that yet.

"When you are in camp, you can't get bored with the fundamentals," MSU head coach Mel Tucker said. "You can't start saying, 'well, it's almost time, the game is coming up in a couple of weeks, less than two weeks,' so you start really focusing on the game. You are not focusing on getting better today because there is a lot of ground that you can cover in a day."

The Spartans and Broncos are scheduled for a 7 p.m. kickoff in East Lansing next Friday.