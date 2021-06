HOWARD TOWNSHIP — One person was hurt following a late-night crash in Cass County, and officials say that drugs and alcohol appear to be factors.

It happened just before midnight on M-60 and Yankee Street in Howard Township on Wednesday.

Officials tell us that 43-year-old man was going north when he went off the road and rolled his vehicle.

Firefighters had to extricate him before he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The case remains under investigation.