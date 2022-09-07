Local health officials recommend updated boosters for people over the age of 12

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — With Omicron subvariants continuing to circulate in communities, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone over the age of 12-years-old get the new booster shots.

“It’s called a bivalent vaccine,” said Dr. William Nettleton, medical director for Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services. “This includes part of the original COVID-19 virus and now part of the omicron virus which is the most commonly circulating variant of COVID-19.”

Dr. Nettleton, who’s also the medical director for the Calhoun County Public Health Department, said it’s also called BA.4 and BA.5, and it’s more contagious than previous strains.

“On the national level, in the last several months with so much BA.4 and BA.5 circulating older folks above the age of 50 we have seen an increase in hospitalizations,” he said during a Zoom interview with Fox 17 on Tuesday.

Currently in Kalamazoo County, he said the COVID case positivity rate, including those testing positive in the hospital, is low.

“Over in nearby Calhoun County, just to the east, we are at a high COVID community level, high community transmission rate, and also an increase level of folks who are testing positive while hospitalized,” he added.

So, the new vaccines — created by Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna — are expected to arrive either Tuesday or sometime this week, he said.

“Anyone 12 years and above for Pfizer, and Moderna has been approved for that bivalent booster for those 18 and older,” said Amy Shears, the immunization program supervisor for the Kent County Health Department.”

Dr. Nettleton added that in order to get the latest shot, people have to first have gotten the original COVID-19 vaccine shots.

“People who can receive the vaccine are those who have, [for] at least two months, have gone by completing their primary series or since they got their last booster,” he said

Shears, who was also interviewed via Zoom on Tuesday, added that just like the original COVID-19 vaccines, this one prevents against severe illness and, in most cases, hospitalizations.

“We’re also coming into flu season,” she said. “So, this is a good time, you know, to think about is it time to get that bivalent and get that flu vaccine to also to keep your body protected [and] your health protected.”

Both health officials said they don’t know exactly whey the shots will arrive. They were told ‘after Labor Day.’ However, when they do they’ll be widely available in the community and not just at the local health departments.

“It’s going to take a little bit of time for healthcare providers or health departments to update their protocols to have everything ready for folks to schedule an appointment,” Dr. Nettleton said. “I would recommend that folks call their doctor, you know, call their healthcare provider or their pharmacy.”