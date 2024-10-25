Legendary Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey's new show debuts in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS — The Legendary Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey debuts a new and reimagined 'The Greatest Show On Earth' for their North American tour, coming to Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids.

The Greatest Show on Earth comes to Grand Rapids with six performances at Van Andel Arena beginning Friday, October 25 at 7 p.m. and runs through Sunday, October 27.

The immersive, live, family entertainment experience is filled with a variety of acts designed to push the limits of human potential.

An action-packed production, the re-imagined show will include modernized acts creating real connections between audiences and performers.

The show will feature stunts, acrobatic displays, and comedic acts from a globally diverse cast that includes 75 performers from 18 countries including Argentina, Canada, Cuba, Ethiopia, Italy, Mongolia, Spain, Ukraine, and the United States.

Moreover, The Greatest Show on Earth will also include Never-Before-Seen Stunts, including: The Triangular Highwire, The Ultimate Playground, Criss-Cross Trapeze, Record-Breaking Heights, Aerial & Acrobatic Spectacle, and Dynamic Musical Performances.

The show is set to be a family-friendly event, and children of all ages are welcome.

Family-friendly ticket pricing is available, and tickets can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com or in person at the venue box office.

For more information and show details, check out the Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey website here.

