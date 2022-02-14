Last minute Valentine's Day sweet treat

GRAND RAPIDS — Occasionally time gets away from us especially if you were focused on the Superbowl yesterday and you may have forgotten about Valentine’s Day. Luckily The Good Cookie in Grand Rapids is here to help. Ten percent of Americans wait until today to shop for their loved ones. The Good Cookie Sweet Shop on Fuller and Fulton has the one and only cookie vending machine in town.

The Good Cookie is putting a Valentine’s Day twist on their classic cookies while still giving us the favorites we have come to love. Since this past November their vending machine has been allowing customers to enjoy a sweet treat 24/7. Today only the Good Cookie’s vending machine will offer buy one get one free special for Valentine’s Day! Plus, when they are open for business their shop also offers chocolates and a gift shop.