‘I’m divided’: Business owners on the Kalamazoo Mall react to police camera program

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — On Tuesday night, June 20, the City of Kalamazoo approved a three-year contract with Fusus Inc. to implement their real-time crime center camera program, which will give police live access to a variety of cameras.

In a previous city commission meeting, it was stated that the program will first be used on the busy Kalamazoo Mall in the downtown area.

“I’m divided because I can see a lot of the potential safety aspects and the ability to solve crimes faster,” said Becky Bil, owner of Pop City Popcorn, which is located on the Mall. “But on the other hand you have technology that can be compromised or used in ways that are not initially intended to be used.”

Lauren Edwards Fox 17 Becky Bil has owned Pop City Popcorn for 10 years and says she feels "divided" about the new real-time crime center program.

Weeks ago, during a city commission meeting on Monday June 5, residents stood at the podium and told commissioners that they were “deeply troubled by the mass surveillance system”and some people questioned its funding. Others asked the commissioners to vote against the program.

However, in that same meeting, KDPS Chief David Boysen countered, saying “it is not a mass surveillance system” and that it’s meant to solve crimes quicker.

Bil said she hopes that’s true. In the 10 years she’s been on the Mall, her business has experienced or witnessed theft and lewd behavior.

“There’s been some attacks on clerks. Not very often but those things you can make a phone call and it might take a while. They get here as quick as they can,” Bil said. “But you know it just takes so much longer to solve something when it’s after the fact. From what I understand the camera system would work if I called 9-1-1 and they just could open up my cameras right then and see what is going on at that time.”

Lauren Edwards Fox 17 Most businesses and buildings along the Kalamazoo Mall have security cameras.

Bil added one thing she’d like to see is the data and reviews from other cities that have implemented the program.

In 2016, in Detroit, the police department implemented a similar program called Project Greenlightin which eight gas stations installed real-time, high-definition cameras for police. According to their data, violence “reduced 23 percent year-to-date at all the sites.”

However, in October 2022,the National Institute of Justice: Crime Solutions stated that Project Greenlight was ineffective.

Specifically, they stated that “there were no statistically significant effects on disorder occurrences or violent crime. The intervention did result in statistically significant reductions in property crime around treated businesses, compared with matched control businesses, at 1-year post-implementation”

The City of Kalamazoo provided the following statement to Fox 17:

"Tuesday evening, the Kalamazoo City Commission unanimously approved the Fusus software program. Fusus has been utilized across hundreds of communities nationwide and Kalamazoo is the first city in Michigan to implement the system. Fusus will significantly improve situational awareness and increase efficiency for first responders and investigators to keep Kalamazoo safe."

“I think once it’s kind of shown that some people who do certain crimes get caught, I think that’s the thing,” said Monte Janssen, owner of Youz Guys Dogz, which is located on the Mall. “Once people get caught for a crime, there’s a consequence, that’s what it’ll bring [crime] down. And, if this is a tool that helps that happen, then I’m all for it.”

Lauren Edwards Fox 17 Youz Guys owner Monte Janssen said he supports the program as along as it's used "as a constructive tool."

Fox 17 reached out to the KDPS. The chief was unavailable for an interview but his team said that they’ll be meeting with Fusus over the next few weeks to finalize details and ultimately get more information out to the businesses who are interested in participating.

Janssen said his business doesn’t have any cameras but the building it’s in does.

Janssen said he hopes that accountability is a byproduct of the program and that its integrity won’t be compromised.

“As long as everything’s kept transparent and it’s used as a constructive tool, I’m good with that,” he said. “But if it starts to become something else, then again the private camera owners, I hope there’s an option for them to opt out.”