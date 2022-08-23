GVSU preparing for tough schedule

The Grand Valley State University Lakers are two weeks in to the 2022 season.

With numerous starters returning, the Lakers are hoping to improve on their 10-2 record from last year.

According to head coach Matt Mitchell, these first two weeks have been focused on their team and what the Lakers do best; however, in just a few short days, they will start practicing for their first opponent of the year, Colorado School of Mines.

"Our opener is going to be extremely difficult, so we're just trying to make sure we prepare ourselves for the moments and the possibility that we may not be playing our best football week one," explained Mitchell. "We got to find a way to win, even if it's maybe a little bit ugly, and really understand that a lot of improvement is made throughout the course of the season."

Colorado School of Mines finished the 2021 season 12-2, losing in the semifinals to Valdosta State.

The Orediggers are led by new head coach Brandon Moore.

Unlike Colorado School of Mines, GVSU is returning much of its coaching staff and their starters. In fact, eight players on offense and eight on defense will be returning for the Lakers.

With much experience on both sides of the ball, sophomore wide receiver Cody Tierney believes that Grand Valley will have a successful season. "I have very high expectations for the team especially, and myself individually, so I'm just expecting to win each game week by week," said the Northview alum, "but we don't plan on stopping anytime soon."

The Lakers take the field against the Orediggers on Saturday, September 1st at Lubbers Stadium.