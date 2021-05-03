Grant Mom's wishes for Mother's Day with Jeannie Cleaning

KALAMAZOO — Mother’s Day is quickly coming up this weekend and one West Michigan company is helping to grant Mom's top 3 wishes! Jeannie Cleaning in Kalamazoo is offering a sweet deal for Mother's day with a basket filled of Mom's top 3 wishes. A clean house, a day at the spa and family time for family photos. Mom’s have one of the hardest and most important jobs making them extremely deserving of all the special treatment.

The baskets all support local Kalamazoo businesses with a few bonus products plus each basket can be customized by adding more house cleaning. If you want to be a genie and grant your Mom’s 3 wishes head on over to their website jeanniecleaning.com to order! Make sure you don’t wait though as there is only a limited amount available.