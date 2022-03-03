Girlfriends Weekend in downtown Holland

HOLLAND — Warmer temperatures are ahead for this weekend making it the perfect time to hot the town with your gal pals! Downtown Holland is hosting Girlfriends Weekend full of shopping, dining and exploring all things Holland.

Numerous downtown business will participate all weekend long from Friday to Sunday with different discounts, promotions and giveaways! Registration of $45 is required and comes with a mimosa at check-in plus a bag full of goodies!

Enjoy the whole weekend with your girlfriends and even attend a fashion show Saturday morning at the Haworth Hotel + Conference Center. Come Saturday night you can dance the night away at a Pajama Party at the Holland Civic Center too! A weekend full of fun which you can find the whole schedule for and sing up here.