Funding in Jeopardy: Health departments across MI drop COVID mandates in response to budget language

Health Departments across MI are dropping masking and quarantine mandates in response to the state's 2022 budget signed Wednesday by Governor Whitmer, which contains a clause that threatens financial support for any local health departments with COVID-related mandates still in place.

Language included in MI Senate Bill 82 and House Bill 4400 indicate that any health department that keeps any COVID-related health mandates in effect past October 1 will be impacted financially.

FOX 17 first heard from the Berrien County Health Department Wednesday, saying they were rescinding their order as of that night.

The health department said in a statement that they cannot risk losing dollars, as they fund "vital community programs and services such as immunizations, infectious disease control, sexually transmitted disease control and prevention, hearing screening, vision services, food protection, public water supply, private groundwater supply and on-site sewage management."

While this language prevents local health departments throughout the state from issuing further COVID-related mandates, local school districts are still able to put orders in place.

Courtney Davis, health officer with the Berrien County Health Department, said, “It is appalling that local health departments in Michigan must choose between safeguarding school children from the threat of COVID-19, and the future funding for our essential public health programs... Our hands are tied."

The Ionia County Health Department has also decided to rescind all of its orders.

Health Officer Ken Bowen said in a statement to FOX 17, "We did not have mask orders but had two quarantine orders and an order requiring screening for child care organizations... we consider this to be a legal matter that will ultimately be decided by the Courts."

FOX 17 reached out to the Barry-Eaton District Health Department Thursday afternoon, who said they are "awaiting clarification on the budget language and cannot comment further."

Rebecca Burns MPH, RS, Health Officer for the Branch-Hillsdalle- St. Joseph County Health Department spoke at a special public meeting Thursday afternoon where she announced they would also be rescinding their order.

Muskegon County no longer has any COVID-related health orders in place, so this bill language isn't having an immediate impact on their operations.

The Kalamazoo Health and Community Services Department is closed Thursday, September 30. They are scheduled to reopen on Friday, October 1. It remains unclear at this time whether or not the plan to rescind any orders.

The Kent County Health Department tells FOX 17 they expect to release a public statement in regards to their next steps at some point on Thursday.

FOX 17 has reached out to health officials in Allegan County and Ottawa County as well— we will update this story when we hear back from them.