Watch
HomepageHomepage Showcase

Actions

Freezing rain possible for some this evening & tomorrow

Winter Weather Advisory in effect Monday night through Tuesday for our northern communities
items.[0].image.alt
fox 17
DMA Hand Drawn Snow Totals.png
Posted at 6:48 AM, Feb 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-21 06:48:37-05

GRAND RAPIDS — West Michigan will start to see our next system push in late Monday evening bringing rain and freezing rain. We will see mostly rain and even some rumbles of thunder along and south of I-96 while freezing rain and wintry mix is expected along and north of I-96. This system will conntinue through Tuesday as we do have a Winter Weather Advisory posted for Newaygo, Mecosta and Oceana counties starting at 7 o’clock Monday evening until midnight on Tuesday.

DMA Hand Drawn Snow Totals2.png
DMA Hand Drawn Snow Totals.png

The rain and freezing rain will move inn Monday evening from south to north starting around 7/8 o'clock and continue throughout Tuesday. I-96 will be our splitting point for the rain and freezing rain line through the entire system until we start to dry out Tuesday evening. A lingering flurry might hold on Tuesday overnight into early Wednesday morning; otherwise we will be cloudy.

DMA RPM Future Temps.png

Overall this system will bring in light rain and freezing rain, but the smallest amount of ice can cause problems. Plan for a half an inch to an inch max of rainfall with around a tenth of an inch of possible ice accumulations.

ICE ACCUMULATIONS.png

Plan ahead for this system and stay safe this week!

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News