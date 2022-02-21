Freezing rain possible for some this evening & tomorrow

GRAND RAPIDS — West Michigan will start to see our next system push in late Monday evening bringing rain and freezing rain. We will see mostly rain and even some rumbles of thunder along and south of I-96 while freezing rain and wintry mix is expected along and north of I-96. This system will conntinue through Tuesday as we do have a Winter Weather Advisory posted for Newaygo, Mecosta and Oceana counties starting at 7 o’clock Monday evening until midnight on Tuesday.

fox 17

fox 17

The rain and freezing rain will move inn Monday evening from south to north starting around 7/8 o'clock and continue throughout Tuesday. I-96 will be our splitting point for the rain and freezing rain line through the entire system until we start to dry out Tuesday evening. A lingering flurry might hold on Tuesday overnight into early Wednesday morning; otherwise we will be cloudy.

fox 17

Overall this system will bring in light rain and freezing rain, but the smallest amount of ice can cause problems. Plan for a half an inch to an inch max of rainfall with around a tenth of an inch of possible ice accumulations.

fox 17

Plan ahead for this system and stay safe this week!