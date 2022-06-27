GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Friday morning, on June 24, the United States Supreme Court overturned the 1973 historic ruling of Roe vs. Wade, which legalized abortions federally.

Two days later, Fountain Street Church opened its doors for anyone that wanted to grieve.

“One way that Fountain Street can show up in addition to advocacy is just holding space for people to bring the whole of themselves: the grief, the loss, and the lament,” said Senior Minister Rev. Christopher Roe during an interview with FOX 17. “We just knew that we needed to represent the people who are hurting in our community and this was one way to do it.”

Over 100 people filled the sanctuary of the church, singing songs, praying together and listening to poems and speeches.

Rev. Roe and other speakers encouraged the crowd to get active.

“People can show up in a variety of ways. There’s obviously the classic rally and demonstrate and protest, and those are happening all over Grand Rapids. Different organizations are doing that,” Rev. Roe said. “We have other ways you can do it too. You can financially contribute to campaigns that are trying to make sure that Reproductive Freedoms are ensured in Michigan, whether that’s a ballot initiative or other advocacy organizations even in West Michigan.”

One of the initiative circulating right now, he said, is the Reproductive Freedom For All Initiative.

Fountain Street Church member Barbara Reinoehl was stationed at a table outside the church asking people if they wanted to sign it. Many did.

“We were anticipating that it was coming,” said Reinoehl about Roe being overturned. “So, we have been doing some investigating in how our role will change in providing service to women and how we would be able to assist them to get the care that they need once the decision was made. So, now we’re really mobilizing to get these signatures in by July 1.”

She said the goal is to get it on the ballot and to ultimately pass it. That way abortion access is secure in Michigan.

Reinoehl said another way to help is by donating to the Choice Fund, which secures funding for women who want to obtain abortions or reproductive coverage.

She also encouraged abortion seekers to not give up hope.

“Planned Parenthood is here. The other clinic is here and the Choice Fund will have funds to help them,” she said. “I know that Planned Parenthood is working to keep services available whether we take you out of the state or in the state.”

Rev. Roe echoed the same sentiment, and said the church is determined to help and be a part of the movement.

“Fountain Street’s whole M.O. [or modus operandi] is kind of getting out in the forefront and saying we are in solidarity with the oppressed,” Rev. Roe said. “We are in solidarity with those who still need [to be] liberated, who are being exploited, who are pushed to the margins.”