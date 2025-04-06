Firefighters take care of blaze at Portage Central High School

PORTAGE, Mich — A fire broke out at Portage Central High School Saturday night.

It happened just after 10:40 p.m. in the school's wood shop.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the area and were able to quickly put it out.

Their work, along with the school's fire suppression system, kept the fire contained to the wood shop.

The extent of the damage is unclear, but officials were on scene working to ventilate the building, as well as remove smoke and water, for over two hours.

Investigators are still working out what caused the fire, but they don't believe it was intentional at this point.